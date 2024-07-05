Velas Price Down 22.3% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. Velas has a market capitalization of $19.89 million and approximately $866,123.20 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00041252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,607,653,342 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

