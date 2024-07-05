Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 227,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,061,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,955. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.34.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

