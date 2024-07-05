Veracity Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.52. The stock had a trading volume of 329,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,254. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

