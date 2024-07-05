Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,176.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 251,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 369.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $95.41. 349,777 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.93. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.