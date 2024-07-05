Veracity Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215,564 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 177,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,643,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $596,000. FCG Investment Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,427. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day moving average is $106.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.