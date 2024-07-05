Verasity Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $29.10 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $29.10 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001462 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 99,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

