Verge Trading 19.4% Lower This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $56.70 million and $2.96 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,073.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.74 or 0.00570746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00112857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00035894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.15 or 0.00271844 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00038847 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00063238 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.