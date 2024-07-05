Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Shares of Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Vertex Resource Group from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Vertex Resource Group Stock Down 13.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.82.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.51 million for the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 0.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.0300085 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

