VIBE One Day Volume Reaches $2.09 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. VIBE has a market cap of $314,485.70 and approximately $2.09 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

