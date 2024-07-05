Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $24.00 at UBS Group

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Virtu Financial stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 913.6% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 306,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 276,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,575,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $778,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.