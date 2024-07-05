W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.44.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $79.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.88. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley shares are set to split on Wednesday, July 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 9th.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,439,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,161,417,000 after acquiring an additional 195,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,511,000 after buying an additional 529,817 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,793,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,735,000 after buying an additional 154,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,635,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after buying an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

