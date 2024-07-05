Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WAY. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Waystar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get Waystar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Waystar

Waystar Stock Performance

About Waystar

Shares of WAY stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Waystar has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $23.09.

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.