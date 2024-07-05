Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WAY. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Waystar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Waystar
Waystar Stock Performance
About Waystar
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waystar
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.