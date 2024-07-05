Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

About Waystar

NASDAQ WAY opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Waystar has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $23.09.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

