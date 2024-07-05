Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $42.13 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.78. 16,171,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,645,039. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $200.55.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,548 shares of company stock valued at $12,774,204. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

