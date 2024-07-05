Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kayne Anderson BDC (KBDC)

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE: KBDC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/17/2024 – Kayne Anderson BDC was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Kayne Anderson BDC was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Kayne Anderson BDC was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Kayne Anderson BDC was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Kayne Anderson BDC is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Kayne Anderson BDC Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $16.27. 8,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

