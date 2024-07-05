Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.80 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.75. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WFC. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,050 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,595 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,477 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,132 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.