Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Shares Down 10.5%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services.

