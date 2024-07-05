Whelan Financial Has $13.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Whelan Financial trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,438,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,502. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2207 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

