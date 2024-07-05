Whelan Financial Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whelan Financial raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Tesla were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.47.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $15.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,561,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,957,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.57 and a 200-day moving average of $191.32. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $785.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

