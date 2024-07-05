Whelan Financial Sells 191 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Whelan Financial trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,081,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,667,000 after acquiring an additional 54,384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,027,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,997,000 after buying an additional 356,410 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,313,000 after acquiring an additional 283,740 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 454.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,685,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,327,000 after acquiring an additional 151,414 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWY traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.42. 282,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,755. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.45 and a 12-month high of $220.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.45.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

