Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after acquiring an additional 293,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.42. 84,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,727. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.20 and a 200-day moving average of $226.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

