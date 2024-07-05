Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $19.64 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.34. 1,534,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,427. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

