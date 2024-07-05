Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $556,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 308.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 87.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 33,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.29. 372,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,064. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.48 and its 200-day moving average is $279.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $301.60.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

