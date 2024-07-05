Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $382.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,260. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $382.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.79. The stock has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

