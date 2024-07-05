WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Trading Down 4.2%

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.92 and last traded at $35.93. Approximately 334,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,940,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 31.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,958 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26,569 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,386,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 129.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

