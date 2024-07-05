WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 119,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 292,504 shares.The stock last traded at $44.08 and had previously closed at $44.16.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

