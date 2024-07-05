WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.13

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.13 and last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 14379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $655.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 149.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 59,627 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1,647.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 101,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 95,911 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 279,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

