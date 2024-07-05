Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) were up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Woolworths Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

