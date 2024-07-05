World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
World Acceptance Price Performance
WRLD opened at $126.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $736.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 15.98 and a current ratio of 15.98. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $160.07.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 18.88%. On average, research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
