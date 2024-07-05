World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $128.77 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $128.77 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00044206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011886 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,216,124 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

