Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du Sells 7,013 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Ying Du sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $122,587.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,081,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,911,786.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Ying Du sold 23,939 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $428,508.10.

Zai Lab Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 116.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zai Lab by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Featured Stories

