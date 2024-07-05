ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0458 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $425,175.12 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00039885 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00032142 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00017000 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

