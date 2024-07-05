ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Tops $426,936.32

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $426,936.32 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00041256 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00030729 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

