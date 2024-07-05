ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $22.73

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.73, but opened at $21.74. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 816,320 shares trading hands.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $546,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

