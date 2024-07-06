17,385 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 396.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. 1,649,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,409. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

