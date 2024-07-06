1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys 6,251 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,465,000 after buying an additional 446,904 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $1,399,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after buying an additional 1,465,139 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,049. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

