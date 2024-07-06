1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 67,192 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 340,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 22,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,184,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,597. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Read Our Latest Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.