1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.11. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.