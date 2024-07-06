1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $880,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,117 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $21.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0699 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

