1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases 3,074 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

VIOO traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.31. 67,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average of $97.89. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

