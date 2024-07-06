1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 300 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,052,000 after acquiring an additional 389,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after buying an additional 823,520 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,221,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after buying an additional 28,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,222,000 after buying an additional 404,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.2 %

CAH stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

