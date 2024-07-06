1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 417 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.50. 199,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.96. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.49.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

