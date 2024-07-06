1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 896 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.0% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 344,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 70.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,321 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 126,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,275,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

