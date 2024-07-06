189,990 Shares in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY) Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 189,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000. Angel Oak Income ETF accounts for 3.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

NYSEARCA CARY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 26,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,130. Angel Oak Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

