21,195 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,305,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,624,000 after acquiring an additional 935,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,854,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,140,000 after purchasing an additional 569,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 826.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 365,050 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $87.91 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.98.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

