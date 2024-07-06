4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Scott Bizily Sells 4,248 Shares

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $90,737.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,102.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $44,537.50.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $45,045.00.

Shares of FDMT opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.83.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FDMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

