Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Holdings Lifted by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE ANF traded down $8.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,365. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.00. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,120 shares of company stock valued at $48,119,693 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

