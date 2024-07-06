Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Trading Up 0.5%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.49). Approximately 1,624,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,618,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.80 ($0.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.36 million, a PE ratio of -3,900.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.36.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. The company offers its products under the Softy, Elegance, Magnum, and Little Heroes brands.

