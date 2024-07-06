Achain Market Capitalization Hits $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $1,839.68 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000877 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001520 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.