Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Adecoagro Price Performance
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adecoagro Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.1682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 14.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,919,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 167,608 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
